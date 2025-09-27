LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.