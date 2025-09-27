LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.