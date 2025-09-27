LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 56.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

