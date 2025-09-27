Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $564,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

