LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) CAO Jeffrey Ford Sells 59,053 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 406,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,234.88. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 906,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 267,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

