Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

