Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.
Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
