KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Position Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $844,137,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.3%

KKR opened at $133.84 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

