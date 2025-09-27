Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Generac accounts for about 1.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Generac by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Shares of GNRC opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

