Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 246 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crane NXT by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE CXT opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

