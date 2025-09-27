Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 1,154 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 165.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RXO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE:RXO opened at $14.96 on Friday. Rxo Inc has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.69.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

