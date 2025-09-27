Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Head to Head Survey

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Paychex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.07 billion 4.10 -$269.43 million ($1.14) -13.72 Paychex $5.57 billion 8.27 $1.66 billion $4.57 28.05

Analyst Recommendations

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paychex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Paychex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 4 1 3.00 Paychex 2 10 0 0 1.83

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus target price of $17.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Paychex has a consensus target price of $145.91, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Paychex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paychex is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Paychex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -24.26% -18.02% -5.37% Paychex 29.75% 45.01% 14.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Paychex shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Paychex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paychex has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paychex beats Kingsoft Cloud on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. The company also provides HR solutions, including integrated HCM technology solutions and HR advisory services through both virtual and on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative, as well as HR support to non-payroll clients through its HR Partner Plus solution; and retirement services administration, such as plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, digital communication solutions, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, the company provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers’ compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. It markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

