Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $218,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 31,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 71.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

