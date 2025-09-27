Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

