Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,369 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.