Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

