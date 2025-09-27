Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stock Position Reduced by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

