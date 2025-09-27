Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Holdings Raised by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after buying an additional 633,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE KVUE opened at $16.40 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

