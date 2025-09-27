Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Progress Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,710 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Progress Software Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

