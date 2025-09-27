Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,500 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital accounts for 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

