Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,718.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $35.86 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

