JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 6.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 751.5% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 61,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.68. The company has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

