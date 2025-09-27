JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,315 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $461.17 million, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

