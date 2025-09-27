Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

JNJ stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

