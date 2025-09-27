Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

