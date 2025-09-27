Jentner Corp Sells 8,083 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Jentner Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

