Jentner Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Jentner Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after buying an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,560,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,339,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,107 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

