Jentner Corp Buys 22,390 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $31.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.