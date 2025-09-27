James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $316.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

