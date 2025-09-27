Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,726.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

