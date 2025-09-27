iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Stock Position Lifted by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,236 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,131,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,541 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 695.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 193,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 169,520 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 974,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the period.

SUB opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $107.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

