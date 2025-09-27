iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDY. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDY stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

