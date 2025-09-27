iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

