iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Position Increased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3485 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

