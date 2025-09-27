iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,519,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

