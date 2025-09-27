Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $398.08 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.35 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.66. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

