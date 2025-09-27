Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

