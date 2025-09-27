Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.