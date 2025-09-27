Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,488 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 195.2% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,909 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $83,622,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300,000. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

