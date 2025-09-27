Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

