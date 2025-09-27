Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,555,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,088.0% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 476,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 454,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

