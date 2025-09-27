Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

