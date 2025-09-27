Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

