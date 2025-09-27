Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 55.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $698.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

