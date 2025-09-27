Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 384723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFP. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

