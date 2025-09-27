Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Alexis Gil II Sells 25,901 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $263,672.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 145,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,525.20. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Gil II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Alexis Gil II sold 1,962 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $16,539.66.

IAS stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 price objective on Integral Ad Science and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 665,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 178,094 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

