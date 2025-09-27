Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $225.37 and a 1 year high of $353.50.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

