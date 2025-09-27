Insider Selling: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells $1,117,392.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,117,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,860,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.5%

SoundHound AI stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SOUN. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 498,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,212 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

