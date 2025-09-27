Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $24,221.53. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 396,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,023.62. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $258,552.00.

Confluent Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.97. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 252.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Confluent by 2,458.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

