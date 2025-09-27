Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $24,221.53. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 396,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,023.62. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $258,552.00.

Confluent Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.97. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 252.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Confluent by 2,458.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

