Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Sells 14,628 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III sold 14,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,790.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $25,996.74. This represents a 56.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.41 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alzamend Neuro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alzamend Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

