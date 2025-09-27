Insider Buying: EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) insider Stuart McLauchlan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26.

EBOS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.492 per share. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. EBOS Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.14%.

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

